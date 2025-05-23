Angel Martinez News: Homers, drives in three

Martinez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, three total RBI and an additional run scored in Thursday's 7-0 win over Detroit.

Martinez extended Cleveland's lead to 3-0 with his homer off Jack Flaherty in the fifth inning, his second of the year, before breaking the game open in the ninth with a two-run double. The 23-year-old Martinez has started in five straight games, going 5-for-19 (.263) with a .724 OPS in that span. Overall, he's slashing .289/.314/.412 with 15 RBI, 14 runs scored and four stolen bases across 122 plate appearances this year.