Angel Martinez News: Involved late in win

Martinez entered Saturday's game as a pinch hitter and finished out at second base. He went 1-for-2 with two RBI in a 7-5 extra-inning win over Detroit.

Martinez knocked in the tying run as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning that set up the extra inning. He then had a run-scoring double in the 10th. Martinez has been a regular fixture in the lineup since he was called up in April, but Lane Thomas was activated off the injured list this week and is poised to steal starts in center field. As such, Martinez will remain in the mix in center field but also can start at corner outfield and second base. He's batting .281/.305/.405 with two home runs, 17 RBI, four steals and 15 runs over 37 games.