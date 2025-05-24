Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Anthony Volpe headshot

Anthony Volpe News: Collects three hits Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2025

Volpe went 3-for-6 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 13-1 win over Colorado.

Volpe was one of three Yankee batters to log three hits in Saturday's rout. He brought Todd Grisham home on an RBI infield single in the fifth frame before adding to the Yankees' lead with an RBI double to left field in the eighth. Volpe has reached base safely in five consecutive games and has gone 6-for-19 (.316) with three RBI over that span.

Anthony Volpe
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now