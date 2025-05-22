Austin Wells News: Idle for day game

Wells is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rangers.

Wells will get a breather for Thursday's matinee after he caught all nine innings of Wednesday's 4-3 win while going 0-for-3 with three strikeouts. He remains entrenched as the Yankees' No. 1 catcher, but Wells is in the midst of a bit of a rough patch at the plate, having slashed .129/.256/.290 with a 30.8 percent strikeout rate over his last 11 games.