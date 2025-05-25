Bailey Falter News: Falls short of quality start

Falter did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and three walks over 5.2 innings in a 6-5 loss against the Brewers. He struck out one.

Falter surrendered three runs during the opening frame but settled down from there, though he fell an out short of his sixth quality start of the year since he was pulled after giving up a two-out single in the sixth inning. The left-hander's single punchout was a season low, but he's still given up just three earned runs across his past five starts. That strong stretch leaves him with a 3.47 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 40:21 K:BB through 59.2 innings this year. Falter is tentatively scheduled for a tough road matchup with the Padres next weekend.