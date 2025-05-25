Ben Brown News: Struggles again in no-decision

Brown did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 11-8 win over the Reds, allowing eight runs on seven hits and two walks with four strikeouts over 4.1 innings.

Despite generating 13 whiffs on 85 pitches and limiting the Reds to just one extra-base hit, Brown was undone by a pair of four-run frames in the first and fifth innings. The 25-year-old has now been charged with 14 runs over his last two starts and has surrendered five or more earned runs in four of his 11 outings this season. He'll carry a 6.39 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 62:18 K:BB across 50.2 innings into a rematch with the Reds at home next weekend.