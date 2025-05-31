Ben Brown News: Working behind opener Saturday

Brown is slated to pitch in bulk relief behind opening pitcher Drew Pomeranz in Saturday's game against the Reds in Chicago, Jared Wyllys of AllCHGO.com reports.

The left-handed-hitting TJ Friedl typically leads off for the Reds, so Cubs manager Craig Counsell will have the left-handed Pomeranz begin the game on the mound with the hope that he can keep Cincinnati off the board early. Based on comments from manager Craig Counsell, Pomeranz is likely to work just one inning before turning the ball over to Brown, who had started in each of his last 10 appearances while posting a 6.38 ERA and 1.54 WHIP in 48 innings. Another rough showing as a bulk reliever could loosen Brown's grip on a rotation spot a bit more, though the Cubs don't appear to have an obvious candidate to replace him.