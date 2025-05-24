Ben Casparius News: Provides big boost in relief

Casparius earned a hold against the Mets in Friday's extra-innings contest, allowing one walk and striking out six batters in three hitless and scoreless frames.

A 98-minute rain delay in the top of the third inning caused both starting pitchers to have abbreviated outings, with Los Angeles' Clayton Kershaw tossing just two frames. Matt Sauer and Casparius absorbed three innings apiece thereafter to help somewhat preserve the team's bullpen, though LA still used eight pitchers overall due to the game lasting 13 frames. Casparius' outing was the most impressive of any of the team's hurlers -- he not only held New York hitless but also notched 13 whiffs on just 46 pitches and struck out six of the 10 batters he faced, including Juan Soto, Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor (twice). The dominant effort was a continuation of what has been a breakthrough campaign for the right-hander. In addition to posting a 2.94 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 38:6 K:BB through 33.2 innings, Casparius ranks above the 80th percentile leaguewide in almost every advanced metric, including in the 93rd percentile in pitching run value and in the 95th percentile in fastball run value.