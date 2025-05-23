Ben Gamel Injury: Released by Detroit

The Tigers released Gamel (undisclosed) on Friday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Gamel inked a minor-league deal with Detroit back in March and had been on the injured list at Triple-A Toledo since April 25. Gamel slashed .262/.375/.344 with five doubles, four RBI, six runs scored and two stolen bases across 72 plate appearances for Toledo. The 33-year-old outfielder will look for an opportunity elsewhere.