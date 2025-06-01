Ben Rice News: Clubs 12th homer
Rice went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Dodgers.
Rice put the Yankees ahead 3-1 in the third inning with his blast. He's hit safely in five of his last six games, going 6-for-21 (.286) with two homers and a 3:5 BB:K in that span. The 26-year-old is batting .250 with an .875 OPS, 12 long balls, 25 RBI, 31 runs scored, 11 doubles, one triple and two stolen bases across 197 plate appearances this season.
