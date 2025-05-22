Ben Rice News: Exiting starting nine
Rice is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest against the Rangers.
Although he had started the previous two games, Rice has seen his playing time dip recently, as this is his fifth time absent from the lineup across the last 11 tilts. Aaron Judge is in the designated hitter spot Thursday, and the Yankees will roll out Jasson Dominguez, Trent Grisham and Cody Bellinger in the outfield.
