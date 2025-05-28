Ben Rortvedt News: DFA'd by Tampa Bay

The Rays designated Rortvedt for assignment Wednesday.

Tampa Bay's acquisition of Matt Thaiss on Tuesday set the stage for Rortvedt to lose his place on the 26-man and 40-man rosters, though he still started Tuesday versus Minnesota and went 0-for-3 with a strikeout. The 27-year-old backstop will now be exposed to waivers, though his .620 OPS last year and .095/.186/.111 slash line through 70 plate appearances this season likely won't spark significant interest.