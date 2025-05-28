Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ben Rortvedt headshot

Ben Rortvedt News: DFA'd by Tampa Bay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

The Rays designated Rortvedt for assignment Wednesday.

Tampa Bay's acquisition of Matt Thaiss on Tuesday set the stage for Rortvedt to lose his place on the 26-man and 40-man rosters, though he still started Tuesday versus Minnesota and went 0-for-3 with a strikeout. The 27-year-old backstop will now be exposed to waivers, though his .620 OPS last year and .095/.186/.111 slash line through 70 plate appearances this season likely won't spark significant interest.

Ben Rortvedt
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now