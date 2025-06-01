Ben Rortvedt News: Goes unclaimed off waivers

Rortvedt accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Durham on Sunday after clearing waivers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Rortvedt cleared waivers after Tampa Bay designated him for assignment Wednesday, and because he's logged more than three years of MLB service time, he had the ability to reject a minor-league assignment. After weighing his options, however, Rortvedt determined he was best suited remaining in the Tampa Bay organization. He's no longer on the Rays' 40-man roster but could get a call-up if Tampa Bay loses fellow catchers Danny Jansen or Matt Thaiss to an injury at any point.