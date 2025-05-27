Fantasy Baseball
Ben Rortvedt headshot

Ben Rortvedt News: Likely to lose roster spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2025

The Rays are expected to designate Rortvedt for assignment Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Rortvedt is slashing just .100/.194/.117 through 67 plate appearances on the season and currently sits as the third catcher on Tampa Bay's roster following the acquisition of Matt Thaiss from Chicago on Tuesday. Rortvedt's place on the depth chart makes him the obvious choice to lose his spot once Thaiss is activated, and the former's poor performance could cause him to pass through waivers unclaimed.

