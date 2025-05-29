Blake Hunt News: DFA'd Thursday

The Mariners designated Hunt for assignment Thursday.

Hunt was designated for assignment Thursday in order to create room on the 40-man roster as the Mariners selected Casey Lawrence from Triple-A Tacoma. Hunt has hit for an OPS of .678 in Triple-A during 2025 and has yet to crack an active major league roster since starting his MiLB career in 2017. In a corresponding move, Casey Lawrence was selected from Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday.