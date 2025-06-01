Fantasy Baseball
Blake Sabol headshot

Blake Sabol News: Loses roster spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2025

The Red Sox designated Sabol for assignment Sunday.

He was cast off Boston's 40-man roster to clear room for utility player Nate Eaton, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Worcester. Sabol was up with the big club for just over three weeks earlier this season while Connor Wong was on the injured list but appeared in just eight games and went 2-for-16 at the plate. He hadn't been especially productive over a larger sample of 102 plate appearances with Worcester this season, slashing .193/.304/.341 with three home runs and four stolen bases.

