Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Blas Castano headshot

Blas Castano News: Set to receive promotion

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2025

The Mariners will recall Castano from Triple-A Tacoma prior to Friday's game in Houston, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Castano holds a 3.43 ERA and 28:19 K:BB over 44.2 innings covering seven starts and three relief appearances with Tacoma this season. He'll give the Mariners' bullpen some length after their relievers covered 4.1 innings in Thursday's loss to the Astros. Castano will be making his major-league debut when/if he gets into a game.

Blas Castano
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now