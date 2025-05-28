Bo Bichette Injury: Dealing with back tightness
Bichette is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Texas due to lower-back tightness, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Manager John Schneider noted that Bichette may still be available off the bench Wednesday, so it doesn't seem like the 27-year-old infielder's injury is anything too severe. Michael Stefanic and Ernie Clement will make up the Jays' middle infield while Bichette recovers.
