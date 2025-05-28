Fantasy Baseball
Bo Bichette Injury: Delivers go-ahead homer off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

Bichette (back) hit a two-run home run in his lone at-bat during Wednesday's 2-0 win over the Rangers.

Bichette was out of the lineup due to back tightness, but that didn't stop him from entering as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning and delivering a go-ahead shot to power the Blue Jays to victory. Although the 27-year-old shortstop's presence Wednesday doesn't necessarily guarantee he'll be in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against the Athletics, it was certainly an encouraging sign for his availability and that he's not dealing with a significant injury going forward.

