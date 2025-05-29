Fantasy Baseball
Bo Bichette headshot

Bo Bichette News: Back in lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 29, 2025 at 2:58pm

Bichette (back) will start at shortstop and bat leadoff Thursday against the Athletics.

Bichette appeared as a pinch hitter Wednesday after missing out on the starting lineup due to back tightness and hit a two-run home run, providing the game's only offense in a 2-0 Toronto victory. The 27-year-old will return to the leadoff spot Thursday and aim to build off his round-tripper after going 1-for-19 in his last five starts.

Bo Bichette
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
