Bo Bichette News: Back in lineup

Bichette (back) will start at shortstop and bat leadoff Thursday against the Athletics.

Bichette appeared as a pinch hitter Wednesday after missing out on the starting lineup due to back tightness and hit a two-run home run, providing the game's only offense in a 2-0 Toronto victory. The 27-year-old will return to the leadoff spot Thursday and aim to build off his round-tripper after going 1-for-19 in his last five starts.