Bo Bichette News: Homers again Thursday

Bichette went 2-for-4 with a homer, three RBI and an additional run scored in Thursday's 12-0 win over the A's.

After smacking a pinch-hit home run Wednesday, Bichette extended Toronto's lead to 10-0 in the third inning Thursday with a two-run blast off Anthony Maldonado, the shortstop's sixth long ball of the year. Following an 0-for-15 stretch, Bichette has gone 4-for-9 with four extra-base hits in his last three contests. He's slashing .277/.324/.426 with 30 RBI, 25 runs scored and four stolen bases across 253 plate appearances this year.