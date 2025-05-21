Bo Naylor News: Getting rest Wednesday
Naylor is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins.
Earlier Wednesday, the Guardians resumed their series opener with the Twins that had been suspended in the fourth inning Monday. Since Naylor caught six innings earlier in the day, he'll take a seat for the series finale, which is essentially the second game of a doubleheader. Austin Hedges will handle catching duties in Naylor's stead.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now