Bowden Francis headshot

Bowden Francis News: Fans six in five scoreless innings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 27, 2025 at 7:58pm

Francis didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Rangers after allowing three hits and one walk in five scoreless innings. He struck out six.

Not only did Francis match a season high in punchouts, but he also registered his first scoreless start of the season among his 11 appearances. The 29-year-old right-hander had tossed at least five innings just once in his prior six outings, so Tuesday was certainly an encouraging bounce-back performance. Francis lowered his ERA to 5.04 along with a 1.36 WHIP and 46:17 K:BB across 55.1 innings in 2025, and he's set for a relatively tough test versus the Athletics his next time out.

