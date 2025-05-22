Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Bowden Francis headshot

Bowden Francis News: Lasts four innings in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2025

Francis left Thursday's 7-6 victory over the Padres with a no-decision, throwing four innings and allowing three hits, two runs and three walks with four strikeouts.

Francis was lifted from the ballgame after four solid innings of work Thursday, but not before being Gavin Sheets' first home run victim. The 29-year-old's struggle to keep the ball in the stadium continued as he has now allowed a home run in eight of his 10 starts this season, bringing his total up to a staggering 15 on the year.

Bowden Francis
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now