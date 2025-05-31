Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brad Lord headshot

Brad Lord News: Collects first career hold

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2025

Lord recorded his first hold of the season in Friday's win over the Diamondbacks, giving up a hit and two walks while striking out three over two scoreless innings.

Entering the game in the seventh inning with the Nationals ahead 8-6, Lord threw 32 pitches (19 strikes) while providing a bridge to closer Kyle Finnegan. Lord's bounced between the rotation and a long-relief role this season, but Washington manager Dave Martinez appears to be willing to experiment with Lord as a high-leverage option, in a Nats bullpen that needs all the late-inning help it can get. The rookie right-hander has earned the audition with a 1.00 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 11:4 K:BB over his last six appearances and nine innings, an impressive turnaround after he got tagged for multiple earned runs in seven straight trips to the mound.

Brad Lord
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now