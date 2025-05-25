Fantasy Baseball
Brandon Lockridge News: Sitting after three straight starts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2025

Lockridge is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta.

Lockridge will hit the bench for the series finale after he had started in left field and batted ninth in each of the previous three games while going 0-for-6 with a stolen base and a run scored. The Padres have been using Lockridge as a short-side platoon player for most of the season, but he could get the chance to play more frequently against right-handed pitching after Jason Heyward (oblique) landed on the injured list Saturday.

