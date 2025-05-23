Brandon Nimmo Injury: Exits with stiff neck
Nimmo was removed from Friday's game against the Dodgers due to neck stiffness, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Nimmo collided with the outfield wall while chasing down a flyball in the second inning of Friday's contest, and he was replaced in left field during the third inning following a 98-minute rain delay. If the 32-year-old needs to miss any additional starts, Jeff McNeil would be the most likely candidate to pick up time in the outfield with Luisangel Acuna starting at second base.
