Brandon Nimmo Injury: Exits with stiff neck

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 23, 2025 at 6:51pm

Nimmo was removed from Friday's game against the Dodgers due to neck stiffness, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Nimmo collided with the outfield wall while chasing down a flyball in the second inning of Friday's contest, and he was replaced in left field during the third inning following a 98-minute rain delay. If the 32-year-old needs to miss any additional starts, Jeff McNeil would be the most likely candidate to pick up time in the outfield with Luisangel Acuna starting at second base.

Brandon Nimmo
New York Mets
