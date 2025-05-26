Brandon Nimmo Injury: Hoping to return Monday

Nimmo (neck) was available off the bench if needed during Sunday's win over the Dodgers, and he's hoping to rejoin the lineup Monday against the White Sox, Tim Britton of the Athletic reports.

The 32-year-old outfielder has missed the last two games due to a stiff neck, but the issue doesn't appear as though it will keep him out much longer. Nimmo was mired in an 0-for-16 slump prior to the two days off, dropping his slash line over 77 plate appearances in May to .206/.299/.368.