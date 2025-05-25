Fantasy Baseball
Brandon Nimmo Injury: Remaining on bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2025

Nimmo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers, and it's unclear if he'll be available off the bench after not taking part in baseball activities Saturday, Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News reports.

The veteran outfielder was removed from Friday's contest due to neck stiffness and will sit Sunday for the second consecutive game. Jeff McNeil will shift to left field in place of Nimmo, while Jared Young enters the lineup at designated hitter.

