Brandon Nimmo News: Homers in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2025

Nimmo went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs scored in Saturday's 8-2 victory over the Rockies.

Nimmo crushed his ninth homer of the season and first since May 11. The left fielder has been streaky to start 2025 but has tapped into his contact skills lately, hitting .381 (8-for-21) over his past seven games. The 32-year-old raised his season OPS above .700 with Saturday's performance and is now slashing .232/.294/.419 across 198 at-bats.

