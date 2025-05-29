Brandon Nimmo News: On base four times in loss

Nimmo went 2-for-3 with two walks and two runs scored in Wednesday's loss to the White Sox.

The veteran outfielder has been an on-base machine for most of his career, but Wednesday's performance was the first time since May 5 that Nimmo has drawn multiple free passes in the same game, and only the third time he's done it in 2025. He's gotten on base seven times in three games since returning from a brief absence due to a stiff neck earlier this week, but the improved OBP may be a result of moving up in the batting order rather than improved health. After spending the season hitting in the heart of the order between fourth and sixth, manager Carlos Mendoza has slotted Nimmo into the two-hole the last three contests.