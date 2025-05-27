Brandon Nimmo News: Two hits in return
Nimmo went 2-for-4 with a double in Monday's win over the White Sox.
The veteran outfielder had gone 0-for-16 over his prior six games before sitting out Saturday and Sunday with a stiff neck, but Nimmo pulled out of the skid in his return by cracking a first-inning double off Adrian Houser. Nimmo's been unable to build any momentum at the plate this season, slashing .219/.279/.404 through 50 contests with eight homers, 19 runs and 27 RBI, but as yet his spot in the everyday lineup doesn't seem to be in jeopardy.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now