Brandon Nimmo

Brandon Nimmo News: Two hits in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2025

Nimmo went 2-for-4 with a double in Monday's win over the White Sox.

The veteran outfielder had gone 0-for-16 over his prior six games before sitting out Saturday and Sunday with a stiff neck, but Nimmo pulled out of the skid in his return by cracking a first-inning double off Adrian Houser. Nimmo's been unable to build any momentum at the plate this season, slashing .219/.279/.404 through 50 contests with eight homers, 19 runs and 27 RBI, but as yet his spot in the everyday lineup doesn't seem to be in jeopardy.

