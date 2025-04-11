Fantasy Baseball
Brandon Woodruff Injury: Beginning assignment Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Woodruff (shoulder) will make his first rehab start at Triple-A Nashville on Saturday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The plan is for Woodruff to throw roughly 65 pitches during his first rehab outing. The Brewers will keep the 32-year-old righty in the minors for multiple starts while he continues to build up his workload, though the team may push him to return sooner rather than later since it currently has seven starting pitchers on the injured list.

