Braxton Ashcraft News: Expected to be called up Monday

Ashcraft is expected to be called up from Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Ashcraft will join the Pirates in Arizona ahead of the team's three-game series against the Diamondbacks. The right-hander has made 10 starts with Indianapolis this season, posting a 4.84 ERA and 1.50 WHIP with 56 strikeouts over 48.1 innings. It's unclear if Ashcraft is set to join Pittsburgh's starting rotation or if he'll operate as a bullpen arm, but his first appearance with the team will be his major-league debut.