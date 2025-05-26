Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Braxton Ashcraft headshot

Braxton Ashcraft News: Officially promoted to majors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

The Pirates recalled Ashcraft from Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Ashcraft has started in all 10 outings in Triple-A this season, but the 25-year-old right-hander will serve in a bulk relief role out of the Pirates' bullpen, per Alex Stumpf of MLB.com. Ashcraft has a 4.84 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 56:19 K:BB across 48.1 innings in Triple-A this season, and his first appearance with the Pirates will be his major-league debut. Isaac Mattson was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.

Braxton Ashcraft
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now