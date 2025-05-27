Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Braxton Ashcraft headshot

Braxton Ashcraft News: Three shutout innings in debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2025

Ashcraft allowed two hits and one walk while striking out one across three scoreless innings Monday against the Diamondbacks.

Ashcraft was promoted to the majors Monday and immediately made his debut working out of the bullpen. He pitched with the Pirates down by five but managed a scoreless outing and preserved the team's bullpen. Ashcraft may remain in a long-relief role for the time being, but he should have a chance to enter the rotation at some point during the summer as one of the team's best prospects.

Braxton Ashcraft
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now