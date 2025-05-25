Braxton Ashcraft News: Traveling with Pirates to Arizona
Ashcraft is expected to join the Pirates in Arizona on Monday, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.
Ashcraft will join the Pirates in Arizona ahead of the team's three-game series against the Diamondbacks. The right-hander has made 10 starts with Triple-A Indianapolis this season, posting a 4.84 ERA and 1.50 WHIP with 56 strikeouts over 48.1 innings. It's unclear if Ashcraft is set to join Pittsburgh's 26-man roster, but if he does, his first appearance with the team will be his major-league debut.
