Brayan Bello Injury: Slated for season debut Tuesday

Bello (shoulder) is expected to be activated from the injured list early next week and start against Seattle on Tuesday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

This falls in line with recent comments by Red Sox manager Alex Cora that Bello's Double-A start this past Wednesday would be his last. Over four starts during his minor-league rehab assignment, Bello pitched to a poor 7.07 ERA and 1.57 WHIP, but he posted an excellent 21:4 K:BB over 14 innings and worked up to 71 pitches in his most recent appearance. Bello could be on a pitch count of some sort in his season debut, as he didn't log any game action during spring training.