Braydon Fisher News: Notches first MLB win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2025

Fisher (1-0) picked up the win Thursday, recording the final out in the top of the 11th inning in a 7-6 victory over the Padres.

Brendon Little allowed the phantom runner to score in both the 10th and 11th frames, but Fisher retired Elias Diaz to close out the 11th and then fell into the win column when the Blue Jays scored twice in the bottom of the inning. It was Fisher's first career win in the majors in his fifth appearance, and the 24-year-old righty has been very effective so far in a low-leverage role, posting a 0.00 ERA, 0.56 WHIP and 6:0 K:BB in 5.1 innings.

