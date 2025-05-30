Braydon Fisher News: Opening Saturday

Fisher will open Saturday's game against the Athletics, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Fisher will be making his first start at any level since his time with the Dodgers' Double-A affiliate in 2023. The 24-year-old righty has been great out of the bullpen since joining the Blue Jays earlier this month, tossing 8.1 shutout innings while striking out 12 batters and walking one. Eric Lauer and Paxton Schultz are expected to be available out of the bullpen once Fisher leaves the game.