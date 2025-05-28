Fantasy Baseball
Brendan Donovan headshot

Brendan Donovan News: Homers in return to lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

Donovan went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Orioles.

Donovan looked healthy after missing Tuesday's contest with hip tightness, smacking a go-ahead home run in the fifth inning. While the homer was his first since April 18, the 28-year-old has slashed .337/.413/.467 in May with nine doubles, seven RBI and 15 runs scored. That production mirrors his strong season line of .335/.395/.481, along with four home runs, 24 RBI, 31 runs scored and three steals across 229 plate appearances.

