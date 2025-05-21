Brent Headrick News: Returning to majors

The Yankees plan to recall Headrick from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.

Since being sent down to Triple-A in early April, Headrick has given up four earned runs in 9.2 innings while striking out eight batters and walking four. He'll now return to the Bronx to give the Yankees a fresh bullpen arm and possibly replace Fernando Cruz, who has been dealing with a shoulder injury for a few days.