Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brent Headrick headshot

Brent Headrick News: Returning to majors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

The Yankees plan to recall Headrick from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.

Since being sent down to Triple-A in early April, Headrick has given up four earned runs in 9.2 innings while striking out eight batters and walking four. He'll now return to the Bronx to give the Yankees a fresh bullpen arm and possibly replace Fernando Cruz, who has been dealing with a shoulder injury for a few days.

Brent Headrick
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now