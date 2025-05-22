Brent Rooker News: Homer, three hits Thursday

Rooker went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer and a double in Thursday's 10-5 loss to the Angels.

Rooker opened the scoring in the first inning with a two-run, 440-foot blast off Tyler Anderson, his 11th homer of the year. It's the first long ball in 10 games for Rooker, who'd gone just 6-for-38 (.158) in that span. He's now slashing .245/.313/.456 with 25 RBI, 31 runs scored and a pair of stolen bases across 224 plate appearances this year.