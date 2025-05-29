Fantasy Baseball
Brett de Geus headshot

Brett de Geus News: Joining big club for doubleheader

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 29, 2025 at 6:57am

The Phillies appointed de Geus from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to serve as the 27th man for Thursday's doubleheader versus Atlanta.

De Geus, whom the Phillies claimed off waivers from the Marlins on April 1, will be making his Philadelphia debut if he gets used out of the bullpen for either game of the twin bill. The right-hander has been sharp at Triple-A Lehigh Valley this season, logging a 0.95 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 14:7 K:BB in 19 innings.

