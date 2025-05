The Phillies optioned de Geus to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday.

The right-hander was called up as the 27th man for Thursday's doubleheader and allowed a run over two innings against Atlanta in his first MLB outing of the season. De Geus will now return to Lehigh Valley, where he has a 0.95 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 14:7 K:BB across 19 innings.