Brooks Kriske News: Designated for assignment

The Cubs designated Kriske for assignment Thursday.

Just five days after joining the active roster, Kriske will now give up his spot on the 26-man and 40-man rosters for Genesis Cabrera, who officially signed with the Cubs on Thursday. Kriske pitched two shutout innings during his lone appearance against the Reds on Saturday, and he owns a 3.57 ERA and 1.22 WHIP in 17.2 frames at Triple-A Iowa.