Brooks Kriske

Brooks Kriske News: Designated for assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2025

The Cubs designated Kriske for assignment Thursday.

Just five days after joining the active roster, Kriske will now give up his spot on the 26-man and 40-man rosters for Genesis Cabrera, who officially signed with the Cubs on Thursday. Kriske pitched two shutout innings during his lone appearance against the Reds on Saturday, and he owns a 3.57 ERA and 1.22 WHIP in 17.2 frames at Triple-A Iowa.

Brooks Kriske
Chicago Cubs
