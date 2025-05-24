Fantasy Baseball
Brooks Kriske headshot

Brooks Kriske News: Joins active roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2025

The Cubs selected Kriske's contract from Triple-A Iowa on Saturday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

After turning in a 3.57 ERA and 1.22 WHIP alongside a 27:8 K:BB in 17.2 innings to start the Triple-A season, Kriske will get his first look with the Cubs and return to the majors for the first time since 2023. Julian Merryweather was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.

Brooks Kriske
Chicago Cubs
