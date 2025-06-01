Brooks Lee News: Exiting starting nine Sunday

Lee is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.

Lee had started in each of the last four games -- three at second base, one at third base -- but his playing time could become more sporadic now that the Twins are back to full strength in the outfield following the recent returns of Matt Wallner and Byron Buxton from the injured list. With Wallner and Buxton back in the fold, super-utility man Willi Castro could end up seeing more work at second base at Lee's expense. Rather than Castro -- who will start in left field Sunday -- it will be the hot-hitting Kody Clemens who fills in for Lee at the keystone.