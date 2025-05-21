Fantasy Baseball
Bryan Baker headshot

Bryan Baker News: Credited with third win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Baker (3-0) earned the win Wednesday against the Brewers after allowing an unearned run on one hit in the 10th inning. He struck out one.

Although it does go down as his first blown save due an automatic runner coming around to score, Baker continued his strong campaign in the victory. Through 21.1 innings, the right-hander carries a 2.11 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 27:5 K:BB. That said, Baker has just two holds and one save chance in 2025, so he appears to rank fairly low in Baltimore's bullpen hierarchy.

Bryan Baker
Baltimore Orioles
