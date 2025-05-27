Bryan Reynolds News: Big performance in comeback win
Reynolds went 4-for-4 with a home run, a double, a walk, three RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 9-6 win over the Diamondbacks.
Reynolds had a fantastic game, which is something that hasn't been said often about him this season. He delivered the go-ahead hit to complete the comeback, a three-run homer in the eighth inning. The outfielder has gone 13-for-36 (.361) over his last 10 games, adding four extra-base hits and 10 RBI in that span. For the season, he's at a .223/.292/.360 slash line with seven long balls, 30 RBI, 21 runs scored, eight doubles and three stolen bases through 53 contests.
